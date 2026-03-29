Pelicans' Dejounte Murray: Available versus Houston
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murray (hand) is available for Sunday's game against Houston.
Murray was questionable for this contest because of a left-hand contusion. However, it won't keep him off the court versus Houston. Murray's availability could result in less production from Jeremiah Fears, who was in line to get the start once again if needed.
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