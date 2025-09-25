ESPN's Shams Charania reported Wednesday that Murray (Achilles) could return right after New Year's, according to Pelicans Film Room.

"He is making progress. He is doing better. Every single day, he is doing a little more," Charania said. "I would look at right after New Year's as to where Dejounte Murray could pinpoint to make his return." Recent reports regarding Murray have been positive, but it's essential to note that he'll likely face significant restrictions once he receives clearance to return. With his upside and impressive fantasy resume, however, he'll certainly be worth stashing in most formats.