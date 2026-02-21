Pelicans' Dejounte Murray: Doubtful Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murray (Achilles) is listed as doubtful for Saturday's game against the 76ers.
Murray tore his Achilles in January 2025 and has yet to make his season debut. While he's expected to return in the near future, the 29-year-old point guard is unlikely to do so Saturday. If Murray is ultimately ruled out, his next opportunity to suit up will come Tuesday against the Warriors.
More News
-
Pelicans' Dejounte Murray: Nearing return to action•
-
Pelicans' Dejounte Murray: Participates at practice Sunday•
-
Pelicans' Dejounte Murray: Season debut not imminent•
-
Pelicans' Dejounte Murray: Lacking clear target date for debut•
-
Pelicans' Dejounte Murray: Could return around January•
-
Pelicans' Dejounte Murray: Remains without return timetable•