Murray (elbow) is probable for Friday's game against the Jazz.

The veteran guard continues to deal with bursitis in his right elbow, but he intends to keep pushing through it. Through nine January appearances, Murray is averaging 19.3 points, 7.8 assists, 6.1 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 2.3 three-pointers.

