Murray (finger) has been listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks.
After missing Saturday's loss to the Hornets, Murray returned to the floor for the Pelicans in Monday's loss to the Raptors. Despite dealing with a sprained right index finger and a right elbow issue, the veteran guard is trending toward playing in a second straight contest following a one-game absence.
More News
-
Pelicans' Dejounte Murray: Teases triple-double in return•
-
Pelicans' Dejounte Murray: Available to play•
-
Pelicans' Dejounte Murray: Uncertain to play Monday•
-
Pelicans' Dejounte Murray: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Dejounte Murray: Deemed questionable for Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Dejounte Murray: Solid stat line in loss Friday•