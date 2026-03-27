Pelicans' Dejounte Murray: Sitting out Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murray (Achilles) will sit out Friday against the Raptors.
Murray will be held out for injury management for the second leg of this back-to-back set. With Murray joining Trey Murphy (ankle) on the shelf, guys like Jeremiah Fears and Jordan Hawkins will likely see more minutes.
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