Pelicans' Dejounte Murray: Sitting out Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murray (reconditioning) is out for Thursday's game against the Kings.
Murray is sitting out the first leg of this back-to-back set. The expectation is that the star guard will be able to return Friday, when the Pelicans face the Suns in Phoenix. Derik Queen figures to start in Murray's place Thursday, and Jeremiah Fears should see an uptick in playmaking responsibilities.
