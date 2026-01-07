Queen closed with 10 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 13 rebounds, eight assists and two steals over 32 minutes during Tuesday's 111-103 loss to the Lakers.

Queen nearly triple-doubled for the Pelicans, but the team dropped their eighth straight contest. Queen has put up some solid counting stats with 11.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.5 blocks over his last six games, but he's shooting 41.5 percent from the field and 61.1 percent from the line over his last six games.