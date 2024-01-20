Jones ended Friday's 123-109 loss to Phoenix with nine points (4-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists across 23 minutes.

Jones continues to struggle on both ends of the floor, failing to record a steal for the fourth time in the past five games. After his strong start to the season, Jones' production has fallen off a cliff over the past month, and he's averaged just 9.8 points per game to go with 2.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.2 combined steals and blocks. At this point, he should be viewed as nothing more than a category-league specialist, albeit one who often struggles in his preferred category.