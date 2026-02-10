Jones registered eight points (3-11 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one block across 30 minutes during Monday's 120-94 win over the Kings.

With Jordan Poole totally phased out of the New Orleans rotation, Jones seems to be locked in as the top shooting guard the rest of the way. Jones still appears to be knocking off some rust after missing extended time with an ankle sprain in January. Over his last nine outings, Jones has averaged 7.6 points, 3.7 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 29.5 minutes per game while shooting a poor 24.4 percent from deep.