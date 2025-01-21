Green is starting in Monday's game against the Jazz.
With Zion Williamson out with an illness Monday, the versatile Green will step into New Orleans' starting lineup for a spell. Green has averaged 7.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 blocks in 26.1 minutes over 14 games as a starter this season.
