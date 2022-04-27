Valanciunas recorded 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-3 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists and one steal in Tuesday's 112-97 loss to Phoenix.
Valanciunas collected his fourth double-double in his last five games and 54th of the season. The veteran big man is up to 15.4 points and 15.6 rebounds per contest through the first five games of the series.
