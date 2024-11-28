Hawkins (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Raptors.

Hawkins, Dejounte Murray and CJ McCollum will all be available, but Brandon Ingram (calf) and Trey Murphy (knee) are both out. Hawkins has appeared in two straight games since missing seven straight due to a low back strain, but he hasn't been sharp, scoring eight points on 3-for-14 shooting.