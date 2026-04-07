Hawkins is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Jazz due to an illness.

Hawkins was a late addition to the injury report, which is never a good sign. However, if he can shake off the ailment, the third-year wing could see expanded minutes, as Dejounte Murray (hand) and Trey Murphy (ankle) remain out. Over his last five appearances, Hawkins has averaged 7.4 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 19.0 minutes.