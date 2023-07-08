Hawkins finished with 16 points (6-14 FG, 3-10 3PT, 1-6 FT), five assists, two rebounds and two steals in 29 minutes of Friday's 102-88 Summer League loss to Minnesota.

The Pelicans were outplayed for most of the game, but Hawkins and Dyson Daniels both had promising moments. The 14th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Hawkins is known for his shooting and will have the green light from deep as evidenced by his 10 attempts. Unfortunately, minutes won't be easy to come by on the wings in New Orleans this season with guys like Brandon Ingram, Herb Jones and Trey Murphy around.