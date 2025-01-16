Hawkins supplied 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and three steals across 21 minutes during Wednesday's 119-116 victory over Dallas.

Hawkins recorded a season-high three steals, scoring double-digits for just the third time in the past 12 games. As the Pelicans start to get more bodies back on the floor, Hawkins' role is likely to be reduced. Over the past month, he has averaged a modest 8.7 points and 1.8 three-pointers in 19.3 minutes per game.