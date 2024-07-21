Hawkins has been ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's Summer League game against the Nuggets due to a right ankle injury.
Hawkins underwent X-rays after sustaining the injury, which came back negative. Still, the Pelicans will refrain from putting the 22-year-old back into its final Summer League contest. Hawkins will finish the game with three points (0-3 FG, 3-4 FT) and a block across 11 minutes. It's unclear if the injury will impact Hawkins' availability for training camp.
