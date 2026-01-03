Pelicans' Jordan Poole: Gets starting nod Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Poole will start against the Trail Blazers on Friday.
The Pelicans will be without several key contributors Friday, giving Poole the chance to step into the starting five for the first time since Nov. 4. Over nine outings in December, the 26-year-old shooting guard averaged 17.2 points, 3.1 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 26.0 minutes per contest.
