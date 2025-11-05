default-cbs-image
Poole (knee) is ruled questionable for Wednesday's game in Dallas.

Poole is a new addition to New Orleans' injury report after starting against Charlotte on Tuesday, but this may be a precaution as Wednesday's contest is the second leg of a back-to-back. If Poole can't go, expect Jose Alvarado and Jordan Hawkins to see extended playing time as a result.

