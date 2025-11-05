Pelicans' Jordan Poole: Questionable for Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Poole (knee) is ruled questionable for Wednesday's game in Dallas.
Poole is a new addition to New Orleans' injury report after starting against Charlotte on Tuesday, but this may be a precaution as Wednesday's contest is the second leg of a back-to-back. If Poole can't go, expect Jose Alvarado and Jordan Hawkins to see extended playing time as a result.
More News
-
Pelicans' Jordan Poole: Starting Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' Jordan Poole: Drops 30 off bench Friday•
-
Pelicans' Jordan Poole: Bench role Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Jordan Poole: Drops 21 in OT loss•
-
Pelicans' Jordan Poole: Contributes 17 points in team debut•
-
Pelicans' Jordan Poole: Scores 21 points on 15 shots•