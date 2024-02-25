The NBA suspended Marshall on Sunday for one game without pay for instigating and engaging in an on-court altercation during Friday's win over the Pelicans. Marshall will serve his suspension during Sunday's game against the Bulls.

Marshall, Jimmy Butler and Nikola Jovic were all suspended for one game, while Jose Alvarado and Thomas Bryant drew three-game suspensions for their involvement in the incident that occurred with just 11 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Marshall's next chance to play will come Tuesday in New York, while Larry Nance and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl are candidates for increased roles off the bench in Marshall's absence.