Murphy generated 35 points (13-24 FG, 7-16 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and four steals across 36 minutes in Friday's 128-107 win over the Wizards.

Murphy returned to action after missing Wednesday's loss to the Hawks due to back spasms, and he led all players in points, triples and steals Friday. The 25-year-old swingman has been on fire recently, scoring 20-plus points in five of his last six appearances, including back-to-back outings with at least 35. He has shot an impressive 43.6 percent from downtown during that span, knocking down at least six triples in four of those games.