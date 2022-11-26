Murphy notched 21 points (7-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 26 minutes during Friday's 132-111 loss to the Grizzlies.

Murphy came off the bench to score a team-high 21 points, a lone high point on what was a disappointing night for the team. After spending time on the sideline with an injury, Murphy could now be the beneficiary of an injury to Brandon Ingram. Ingram lasted just 18 minutes before exiting with a sprained toe. If he is to miss time, Murphy is the logical choice to step into the starting lineup. Based on what we have seen thus far, Murphy makes for a speculative add in 12-team leagues.