Missi (coach's decision) did not see the floor during Monday's 121-98 loss to the Suns.

Following a three-game absence with an illness, Missi was removed from the injury report prior to this game, but coach Willie Green opted not to play him. Whether this was strictly a coach's decision or a matter of the team being cautious with the big man remains to be seen, but it was a puzzling decision as far as fantasy managers are concerned. A lot of eyes will be on the center rotation for Wednesday's game against Portland.