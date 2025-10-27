Thompson ended Sunday's 119-113 win over the Celtics with 21 points (7-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and two steals in 36 minutes.

The third-year forward set early-season highs in points and boards in his first double-double of 2025-26. Thompson, the fifth overall pick in the 2023 Draft, could be poised to break out this season, and he's showing some surprising distribution skills so far, averaging 4.7 assists along with 17.0 points, 7.7 boards and 1.3 steals in 31.0 minutes through three games.