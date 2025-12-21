Thompson finished with 14 points (5-8 FG, 4-6 FT), four rebounds, two assists, four blocks and three steals across 26 minutes during Saturday's 112-86 win over Charlotte.

Thompson has arguably his best two-way performance of the season, recording a season-high seven combined steals and blocks. Despite a consistent starting role, Thompson's playing time has been a source of frustration for fantasy managers. While this issue doesn't seem to be going away any time soon, a performance like this is at least a step in the right direction. Look for him to try to build on this effort when the Pistons face the Trail Blazers on Monday.