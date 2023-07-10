Thompson tallied 12 points (6-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt), eight rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks over 29 minutes during Sunday's 113-101 Summer League loss to the Rockets.

Thompson was simply a playmaker for the Pistons on Sunday, consistently making good reads and getting teammates involved. He did a lot of his damage in transition, getting out and finishing and making plays for others. The 20-year-old was also stellar defensively, totaling three steals and two blocks. Although he is yet to find his shot, he should continue to get ample opportunity throughout the Summer League as this year's 5th overall pick.