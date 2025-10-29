Pistons' Ausar Thompson: Goes through shootaround
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson (illness) participated in Wednesday's morning shootaround, Natalie Kerwin of FanDuel Sports Network Detroit reports.
Thompson is listed as questionable on the official injury report. His participation Wednesday morning bodes well for his status against the Magic, however. Thompson has had a strong start to the campaign with 14.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists through four regular-season contests.
More News
-
Pistons' Ausar Thompson: Questionable with illness•
-
Pistons' Ausar Thompson: Double-double against Boston•
-
Pistons' Ausar Thompson: Drops 19 points in win•
-
Pistons' Ausar Thompson: Plays well in loss•
-
Pistons' Ausar Thompson: Modest performance in victory•
-
Pistons' Ausar Thompson: Could handle ball more this season•