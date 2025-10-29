default-cbs-image
Thompson (illness) participated in Wednesday's morning shootaround, Natalie Kerwin of FanDuel Sports Network Detroit reports.

Thompson is listed as questionable on the official injury report. His participation Wednesday morning bodes well for his status against the Magic, however. Thompson has had a strong start to the campaign with 14.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists through four regular-season contests.

