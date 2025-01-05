Thompson accumulated 10 points (5-5 FG), 10 rebounds, two assists and six steals in 26 minutes during Saturday's 119-105 victory over Minnesota.
Thompson went perfect from the field, but scoring numbers aside, he also looked impressive on the defensive end after racking up a season-high six swipes. This also was Thompson's first double-double of the season, and despite making his season debut on Nov. 25, he's provided an undeniable lift on both ends of the court for a rising Pistons team.
