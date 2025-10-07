Thompson totaled five points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 16 minutes during Monday's 128-112 victory over Memphis.

Thompson started, as expected, chipping across the board in limited minutes. Coming off a season plagued by missed games, Thompson will be looking to establish himself as a key piece for the Pistons. Although his offensive talents are somewhat questionable, his ability to serve as an elite defender will be vital, should Detroit hope to take another step forward. Look for Thompson to play close to 30 minutes per game, typically defending the opposition's best player.