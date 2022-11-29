Bogdanovic (knee) is set to play Tuesday versus the Knicks and will start, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Bogdanovic will ultimately miss just one game because of knee soreness that surfaced following last Friday's game versus the Sus. Bogdanovic's return results in Saddiq Bey moving back to the bench, though Rodney McGruder also yielded his starting spot.