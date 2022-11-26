Bogdanovic is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Cavaliers due to right knee and ankle soreness.

Bogdanovic is questionable to miss his first game of the season Sunday. Saddiq Bey (ankle) and Hamidou Diallo are likely candidates to receive extended minutes in his absence. If Bogdanovic can't play against Cleveland, his next opportunity will be Tuesday's game against the Knicks.