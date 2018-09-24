Head coach Dwane Casey said Brown is attempting to make the move to point guard, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.

The 42nd overall pick of the 2018 NBA Draft, Brown was expected to enter the league as a shooting guard, but it appears the Pistons think he's got more upside as a lead guard instead. Trying to become more of a facilitator and running the offense at the NBA level will certainly take some time to get used to, so Brown could struggle to make an impact right away. Starting point guard Reggie Jackson (ankle) is also reportedly healthy, in addition to the likes of Ish Smith, Jose Calderon and Langston Galloway all being able to play the position, so Brown has a long way to go to earn significant minutes.