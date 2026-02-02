site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Pistons' Caris LeVert: Iffy for Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
LeVert (illness) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets.
LeVert has missed the past seven games for Detroit, but the veteran continues to be listed as day-to-day. In his absence, the Pistons have leaned more on Jaden Ivey and Daniss Jenkins.
