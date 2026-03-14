LeVert (wrist) tallied four points (2-10 FG, 0-5 3Pt), two assists, one rebound and one steal across 23 minutes Friday in the Pistons' 126-110 win over the Grizzlies.

Back in action following a three-game absence due to a left wrist sprain, LeVert saw solid playing time off the bench but was highly ineffective. In addition to failing to connect from deep, LeVert tied for a team high with three turnovers. LeVert should be able to retain a spot on the second unit moving forward, but he'll likely see his minutes drop slightly if either or both of Tobias Harris (hip) or Ausar Thompson (ankle) are able to play in the Pistons' next game Sunday in Toronto.