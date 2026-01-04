default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Detroit recalled Lanier from the G League's Motor City Cruise on Saturday.

Lanier has returned to the Pistons following another period on assignment with the G League affiliate, for which he scored 25 points and three rebounds during a 44-minute appearance. Lanier has played a minor role at the NBA level, especially over the last couple of months, logging just nine minutes of play since Nov. 18.

More News