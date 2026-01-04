Pistons' Chaz Lanier: Heading back to NBA
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Detroit recalled Lanier from the G League's Motor City Cruise on Saturday.
Lanier has returned to the Pistons following another period on assignment with the G League affiliate, for which he scored 25 points and three rebounds during a 44-minute appearance. Lanier has played a minor role at the NBA level, especially over the last couple of months, logging just nine minutes of play since Nov. 18.
More News
-
Pistons' Chaz Lanier: Recalled from G League•
-
Pistons' Chaz Lanier: Garbage-time appearance•
-
Pistons' Chaz Lanier: Plays 18 minutes in loss•
-
Pistons' Chaz Lanier: Hits two three-pointers in win•
-
Pistons' Chaz Lanier: Sinks trio of triples•
-
Pistons' Chaz Lanier: Double-digit scoring in SL loss•