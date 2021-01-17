Rose compiled 23 points (8-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four assists, four steals and a rebound across 21 minutes in Saturday's 120-100 win over the Heat.

Rose impacted damage at a quick clip Saturday, filling up his stat line in only 21 minutes, Many expected Rose to fulfill a starting role upon his return, but the Pistons resorted to a backcourt of Wayne Ellington and Delon Wright. Rose entered the game and got the offense rolling, and they put the game out of reach in the third quarter with him handling the offense. Even though Rose is healthy, it appears that Detroit will be content with the veteran in a sixth-man role despite outperforming his teammates.