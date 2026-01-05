default-cbs-image
Robinson (calf) is available for Monday's game against the Knicks.

Robinson will suit up in the second leg of this back-to-back set after being listed as probable due to a left calf contusion. Over his last five outings, the 31-year-old swingman has averaged 9.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 26.2 minutes per contest.

