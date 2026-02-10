Robinson provided 18 points (8-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four assists and three rebounds across 24 minutes during Monday's 110-104 win over Charlotte.

Robinson stepped up as a scorer Monday, trailing only Cade Cunningham for Detroit in a winning effort. Known primarily as a dangerous perimeter threat, Robinson did most of his damage inside the arc, hitting just one three-pointer and snapping a five-game streak of knocking down multiple triples.