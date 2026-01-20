Robinson chipped in 15 points (5-13 FG, 5-11 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 32 minutes during Monday's 104-103 win over Boston.

Robinson is in the midst of a heater as all of his makes against Boston came from downtown. Monday marked his fifth game in a row sinking at least four three-pointers. Over that span he's averaging 16.4 points per game for the Eastern Conference's top team. He rounded out the hot shooting night with one steal and block each.