Pistons' Duncan Robinson: Drains five triples vs. Philly
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson posted 19 points (7-10 FG, 5-7 3Pt), four assists, two rebounds and one steal over 25 minutes during the Pistons' 131-109 win over the 76ers on Thursday.
Robinson scored eight points in both the first and third quarter of Thursday's game and sat out for the entire fourth frame due to Detroit's commanding lead. The sharpshooting wing ended up leading both teams in scoring, and it was the ninth time this season that Robinson connected on at least five triples. He has connected on 40.5 percent of his three-point attempts (6.6 3PA/G) since the All-Star break, and over that span he has averaged 11.2 points, 2.4 assists and 2.3 rebounds over 25.8 minutes per game.
