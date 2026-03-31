Pistons' Duncan Robinson: Getting green light Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson (hip) will play Tuesday against the Raptors.
Robinson was initially added to the injury report with a probable designation and has since been cleared to take the court Tuesday. He sat out Monday while dealing with a hip injury but is expected to be a full go versus Toronto.
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