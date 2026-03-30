Pistons' Duncan Robinson: Out for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson (hip) is out for Monday's game against the Thunder.
No surprise here, as Robinson was previously listed as doubtful. Presumably, Robinson will likely be back for Tuesday's game against the Raptors.
More News
-
Pistons' Duncan Robinson: Doubtful for Monday•
-
Pistons' Duncan Robinson: Cleared to play against Minnesota•
-
Pistons' Duncan Robinson: Questionable to play Saturday•
-
Pistons' Duncan Robinson: Ruled out vs. Pelicans•
-
Pistons' Duncan Robinson: Will play Thursday•
-
Pistons' Duncan Robinson: Downgraded to questionable•