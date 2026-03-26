Pistons' Duncan Robinson: Probable for Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson (wrist) is probable for Thursday's game against the Pelicans.
This probable designation is for injury management, and Robinson is one of several Pistons to be labeled this way. For now, the assumption is that he will be fine to play for the second leg of this back-to-back set.
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