Pistons' Duncan Robinson: Probable for Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson (hip) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Raptors.
Robinson is expected back in the lineup after sitting the front end of this back-to-back set Monday against the Thunder. Kevin Huerter could lose a bit of steam as a streamer with this news.
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