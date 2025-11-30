default-cbs-image
Robinson is questionable for Monday's game against the Hawks due to a sprained right ankle.

Robinson must have tweaked his ankle during Saturday's game, but we'll have a better idea on his status for Monday night based on his activity level at shootaround. If he is forced to the sidelines, that would open up some minutes for Caris LeVert, Jaden Ivey and Ronald Holland.

