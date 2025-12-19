default-cbs-image
Robinson (knee) has been ruled out for the rest of Thursday's game against the Bucks.

Robinson will not return to Thursday's game after injuring his left knee during the third quarter, which puts him in jeopardy of missing Saturday's contest against the Hornets. Jaden Ivey, Caris LeVert and Ronald Holland will step into larger roles in Robinson's absence.

