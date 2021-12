Jackson had 19 points (6-15 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 39 minutes before fouling out of Thursday's 115-112 loss to the Heat.

Jackson did his thing Thursday, racking up a more than adequate serving of points and triples. The Pistons are going through a bit of a crisis right now and so as long as Jackson can remain healthy, he should be able to put up some limited 12-team value for those in need of scoring.