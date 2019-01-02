Pistons' Glenn Robinson: Logs first action since Dec. 10
Robinson played seven minutes off the bench in Tuesday's 121-98 loss to the Bucks, finishing with two points (1-2 FG), two steals and one assist.
After missing eight consecutive games with an ankle injury, Robinson was cleared to play in the Pistons' previous contest Sunday against the Magic. However, he was left out of the rotation in a coach's decision in the 109-107 loss. With Tuesday's contest turning into a runaway win for Milwaukee, coach Dwane Casey was able to empty the bench, but that still didn't result in Robinson picking up much run. Even if fellow wing Stanley Johnson (quadriceps) remains unavailable for the second straight day Wednesday in Memphis, it's difficult to see Robinson earning many minutes -- if any -- in a competitive contest.
More News
-
Pistons' Glenn Robinson: Left out of rotation in return•
-
Pistons' Glenn Robinson: Available to play Sunday•
-
Pistons' Glenn Robinson: Listed as probable•
-
Pistons' Glenn Robinson: Expected to return during road trip•
-
Pistons' Glenn Robinson: Progresses to shooting•
-
Pistons' Glenn Robinson: Out two weeks•
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...