Robinson played seven minutes off the bench in Tuesday's 121-98 loss to the Bucks, finishing with two points (1-2 FG), two steals and one assist.

After missing eight consecutive games with an ankle injury, Robinson was cleared to play in the Pistons' previous contest Sunday against the Magic. However, he was left out of the rotation in a coach's decision in the 109-107 loss. With Tuesday's contest turning into a runaway win for Milwaukee, coach Dwane Casey was able to empty the bench, but that still didn't result in Robinson picking up much run. Even if fellow wing Stanley Johnson (quadriceps) remains unavailable for the second straight day Wednesday in Memphis, it's difficult to see Robinson earning many minutes -- if any -- in a competitive contest.