Green supplied six points (2-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt), one rebound, two assists, one block and three steals in 21 minutes during Friday's 126-110 victory over the Grizzlies.

Green moved into the starting lineup, replacing Tobias Harris, who was ruled out with a hip injury. As he has done for much of the season, Green made the most of his time on the floor, particularly on the defensive end, where he recorded three steals for the third straight game. Both Harris and Ausar Thompson (ankle) could return as soon as Sunday, meaning Green should be looked at for streaming purposes, and nothing more.