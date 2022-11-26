Hayes (calf) will play in Friday's contest against the Cavaliers.
Hayes will be thrust into a massive role Friday with Cade Cunningham (lower leg), Jaden Ivey (knee) and Cory Joseph (illness) out. He has averaged 5.2 points and 4.0 assists per game this season in 22.4 minutes per game.
More News
-
Pistons' Killian Hayes: Questionable Friday•
-
Pistons' Killian Hayes: Exits with calf injury•
-
Pistons' Killian Hayes: To remain starter indefinitely•
-
Pistons' Killian Hayes: Flirts with double-double•
-
Pistons' Killian Hayes: Solid all-around game as starter•
-
Pistons' Killian Hayes: Lands in starting five•